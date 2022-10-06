Bill Few Associates Inc. Sells 250 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bill Few Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $167.64. The company had a trading volume of 40,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,722. The firm has a market cap of $145.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.46. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.42 and a 1 year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.32.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

