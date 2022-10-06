Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Raised to $309.00 at UBS Group

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $238.00 to $309.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Biogen from $183.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Biogen to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $207.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $261.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.17. Biogen has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $290.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Biogen will post 16.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 476.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 87.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

