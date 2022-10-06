Bitcoin Pay (BTCPAY) Price Hits $2.51 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Pay (BTCPAY) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Pay has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Pay has a market cap of $5.91 million and approximately $77,244.00 worth of Bitcoin Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Pay token can currently be bought for $2.51 or 0.00012462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Pay alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003222 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00144967 BTC.

About Bitcoin Pay

Bitcoin Pay’s launch date was August 3rd, 2022. Bitcoin Pay’s total supply is 20,558,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,352,907 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoin Pay is www.instagram.com/bitcoinpayofficial. Bitcoin Pay’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinpay_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Pay is www.bitcoinpay.exchange. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Pay is https://reddit.com/r/btcpay_btc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Pay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Pay (BTCPAY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Pay has a current supply of 20,558,089.560706 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Pay is 2.53139315 USD and is down -47.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $162,747.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitcoinpay.exchange/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.