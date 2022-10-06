BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.22

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2176 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 31.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.38. 337,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,474. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.31. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $518,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 17,455 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

