BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Price Performance
MYN stock opened at $9.52 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76.
About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
