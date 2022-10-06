BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.

MYN stock opened at $9.52 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYN. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

