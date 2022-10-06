BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MQY)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE MQY opened at $11.35 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.68.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
