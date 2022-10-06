BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MQY)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MQY opened at $11.35 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MQY. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 34.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at $353,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 26.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,860 shares during the period. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

