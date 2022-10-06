Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Sells $30,749.60 in Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) insider Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $30,749.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 599,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,457.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Crystal Sumner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blend Labs alerts:

On Tuesday, September 27th, Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $29,199.20.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Crystal Sumner sold 47,631 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $139,558.83.

On Monday, August 22nd, Crystal Sumner sold 20,266 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $58,974.06.

Blend Labs Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Blend Labs stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 843,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,343. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45. Blend Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 10.49 and a quick ratio of 10.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 42.53% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. The firm had revenue of $65.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

BLND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Blend Labs from $2.50 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Monday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Blend Labs by 90.5% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 34,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 16,466 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Blend Labs during the second quarter worth $37,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the second quarter worth $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Blend Labs in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.