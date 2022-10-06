Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.22

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 13000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Blue Star Gold Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.84 million and a PE ratio of -4.36.

Get Blue Star Gold alerts:

Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Blue Star Gold Company Profile

Blue Star Gold Corp. acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project that consists of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.