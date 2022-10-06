BMO Capital Markets Raises mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Price Target to C$4.50

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 45.63% from the stock’s current price.

MDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian lowered their target price on shares of mdf commerce from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.25.

mdf commerce Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of TSE:MDF traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,425. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$135.87 million and a P/E ratio of -5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. mdf commerce has a 12-month low of C$1.51 and a 12-month high of C$6.72.

About mdf commerce

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

