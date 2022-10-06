Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 440.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered Bolt Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bolt Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:BOLT opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $14.18.

In other Bolt Biotherapeutics news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,703,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $562,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 538,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 248,473 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,493,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.

