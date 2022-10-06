Bomb US Money Self Reported Market Cap Tops $84,984.17 (BUSM)

Bomb US Money (BUSM) traded down 20.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Bomb US Money token can now be bought for approximately $0.0531 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bomb US Money has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. Bomb US Money has a market capitalization of $84,984.17 and $15,590.00 worth of Bomb US Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003282 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145867 BTC.

Bomb US Money Profile

Bomb US Money was first traded on March 29th, 2022. Bomb US Money’s total supply is 1,600,000 tokens. Bomb US Money’s official Twitter account is @bombmoneybsc. The official website for Bomb US Money is busm.money. The official message board for Bomb US Money is bombbshare.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bomb US Money

According to CryptoCompare, “Bomb US Money (BUSM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bomb US Money has a current supply of 1,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bomb US Money is 0.05312173 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://busm.money/.”

