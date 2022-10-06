Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,080 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Booking were worth $109,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 85.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 200.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Booking to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,528.70.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,638,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded down $25.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,700.79. 8,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,785. The company has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,904.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,014.14. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.22 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

