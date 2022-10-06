Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Cuts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $3.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.56. The stock had a trading volume of 111,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,937. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $117.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.42.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $4.12 per share. This represents a $16.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.