Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Invests $247,000 in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,915 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 31.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,762,470 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $115,112,000 after buying an additional 667,181 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 4.2% in the second quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 150,620 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of eBay by 18.7% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,915 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.96. The company had a trading volume of 343,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,165,589. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 92.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.12. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.18 and a twelve month high of $81.19.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. eBay’s payout ratio is 209.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on eBay to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on eBay to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.03.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Stories

