Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Makes New Investment in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000. FS KKR Capital comprises about 0.6% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 65,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 21,483 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $845,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,526,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,141,000 after purchasing an additional 417,870 shares during the last quarter. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSK traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.09. 25,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,968. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.05. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.81%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 115.09%.

FSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

