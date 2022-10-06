Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Makes New Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.09. The stock had a trading volume of 128,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,865. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.97.

