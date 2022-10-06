Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,812,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,566,000 after purchasing an additional 276,883 shares during the period. SCHRODERS IS Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 481.5% during the 2nd quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd now owns 1,430,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,059,000 after buying an additional 1,184,298 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,374,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 143.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,364,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,171,000 after purchasing an additional 804,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 904,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,628,000 after acquiring an additional 23,794 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,268. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.01 and a 200-day moving average of $90.67. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $78.87 and a 52-week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.