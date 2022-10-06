Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Takes Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNAP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,807,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,989,000 after acquiring an additional 231,084 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Snap by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in Snap by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 59,966 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Snap by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 14,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JMP Securities cut their target price on Snap from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Snap from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $475,365.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 623,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,663.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $475,365.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 623,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,663.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,918,307. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,197,414 shares of company stock valued at $12,434,463 over the last three months.

Shares of SNAP stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.36. 1,189,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,334,188. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $79.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. Equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

