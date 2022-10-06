Boxer Capital, Llc Acquires 25,606 Shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Stock

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 25,606 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.67 per share, with a total value of $93,974.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,897,248 shares in the company, valued at $25,312,900.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boxer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 6th, Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 70,394 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $285,799.64.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

Tango Therapeutics stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.11. 165,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,786. The stock has a market cap of $361.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.78. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $14.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 381.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Tango Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,631,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,572,000 after buying an additional 755,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tango Therapeutics by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,571,000 after buying an additional 1,267,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 340,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 200.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 742,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 495,202 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 258.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 314,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

