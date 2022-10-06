Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 12,740 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP opened at $96.93 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $107.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.54 and its 200 day moving average is $101.84.

