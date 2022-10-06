Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $46,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 74,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 46,456 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 16,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.92. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $26.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

