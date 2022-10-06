Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.32. 36,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,028,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 64.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.41 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 3.25%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.08%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 760.08%.

Institutional Trading of Brandywine Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 185,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 13,718 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

