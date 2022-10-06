Brewster Financial Planning LLC Sells 2,740 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Brewster Financial Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF comprises 8.2% of Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,657,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,690,000 after buying an additional 523,620 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,605,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,985,000 after purchasing an additional 153,657 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $9,344,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,097,000 after purchasing an additional 109,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,596,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of BATS ICF traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.28. 273,638 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.09.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

