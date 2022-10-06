Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14. 2,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,229,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHG. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on Bright Health Group to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.61.

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 117.73%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 343.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,799,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,773,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bright Health Group by 888.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,149,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,729,000 after buying an additional 7,325,251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bright Health Group by 268.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,316,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 2,416,868 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,001,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Bright Health Group by 366.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,775,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 1,395,574 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

