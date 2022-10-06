Bristlecone Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 385.8% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $82.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.33 and its 200 day moving average is $97.44. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $80.09 and a 52 week high of $116.89.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.