Bristlecone Advisors LLC Buys 571 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 6,574.5% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,821,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,543,000 after buying an additional 6,719,136 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,128,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,101,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,420,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,997,000 after purchasing an additional 845,015 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 72.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,973,000 after purchasing an additional 805,125 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities Price Performance

SUI opened at $137.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.63 and a 12-month high of $211.79.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 128.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

See Also

