Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $641,000 Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPW. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPW. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of MPW stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 58.00%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.