Bristlecone Advisors LLC Purchases 3,790 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,451,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $476,241,000 after buying an additional 501,154 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 57.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,180,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $391,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,237 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,086,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,316 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

EPD opened at $24.86 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.96.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPD. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

