Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 2,189 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBIX opened at $108.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 987.82 and a beta of 0.51. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $112.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $378.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.62 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on NBIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.38.

In other news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $552,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,516,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $153,169.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,170.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,970 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,291. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

