Bristlecone Advisors LLC Takes $589,000 Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,095,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,675,000 after purchasing an additional 782,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,178,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,696,000 after buying an additional 415,433 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2,263.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 814,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,403,000 after buying an additional 780,055 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 804,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,452,000 after buying an additional 320,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 692.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 473,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,314,000 after acquiring an additional 413,690 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $99.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.85. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.70 and a 12-month high of $100.09.

