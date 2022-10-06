Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,131,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 265,078 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $549,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 580,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Socorro Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,677,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMY stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.32. 111,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,180,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59. The company has a market cap of $150.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

