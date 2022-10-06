Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Boosted by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,282,861,000 after acquiring an additional 510,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $2,403,800,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 419.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,640 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $5.11 on Thursday, reaching $479.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,946. The firm has a market cap of $194.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $513.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.53. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $443.64 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 70.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

