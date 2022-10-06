Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Reduced by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 45,283.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,574,000 after acquiring an additional 39,849 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.3 %

Broadcom stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $483.30. The company had a trading volume of 50,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $513.29 and its 200-day moving average is $539.53. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $443.64 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

