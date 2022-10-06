Brokerages Set Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) PT at $15.50

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,076. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $608,725.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,319.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 253,585 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,726. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Harmonic by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 243,270 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Harmonic by 432.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 247,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 200,689 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Harmonic by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLIT opened at $13.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $157.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

