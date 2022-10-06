Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.77

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.77 and last traded at $30.96, with a volume of 4730 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.55.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 3.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.48 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -246.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 33,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.