Brookline Capital Management Reaffirms Buy Rating for Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Brookline Capital Management reiterated their buy rating on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on Biocept in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Biocept in a report on Sunday. They set a hold rating for the company.
Biocept Stock Performance
Shares of BIOC stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.76. Biocept has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biocept
Biocept Company Profile
Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biocept (BIOC)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.