Brookline Capital Management Reaffirms Buy Rating for Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Brookline Capital Management reiterated their buy rating on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on Biocept in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Biocept in a report on Sunday. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of BIOC stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.76. Biocept has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Biocept during the second quarter worth $97,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Biocept by 50.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biocept by 91.7% in the first quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biocept in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

