Brookline Capital Management Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Brookline Capital Management in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Edesa Biotech Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of EDSA stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. Edesa Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.15.
Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Edesa Biotech will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.
Edesa Biotech Company Profile
Edesa Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing clinical-stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical treatment that is in Phase 2B clinical study for chronic allergic contact dermatitis.
