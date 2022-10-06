Brookline Capital Management Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Brookline Capital Management in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Edesa Biotech Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EDSA stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. Edesa Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Edesa Biotech alerts:

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Edesa Biotech will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 1,518.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing clinical-stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical treatment that is in Phase 2B clinical study for chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.