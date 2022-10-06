BTIG Research Raises Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Price Target to $74.00

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RXDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.30.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ RXDX opened at $59.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 13.32 and a quick ratio of 13.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.00. Prometheus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $63.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 54.91% and a negative net margin of 1,700.51%. The business had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXDX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 2,632.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,574,000 after buying an additional 1,316,426 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 164.7% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,191,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,641,000 after buying an additional 741,403 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 123.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after buying an additional 546,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 677.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after buying an additional 259,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $9,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

