BXTB Foundation Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $392,123.00 (BXTB)

BXTB Foundation (BXTB) traded 48.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last seven days, BXTB Foundation has traded down 48.9% against the U.S. dollar. BXTB Foundation has a total market capitalization of $392,123.00 and $23,382.00 worth of BXTB Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BXTB Foundation token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003267 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

BXTB Foundation Token Profile

BXTB Foundation’s genesis date was March 26th, 2020. BXTB Foundation’s total supply is 21,980,000,000 tokens. The official website for BXTB Foundation is www.bxtb.net. BXTB Foundation’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BXTB Foundation Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BXTB Foundation (BXTB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. BXTB Foundation has a current supply of 0. The last known price of BXTB Foundation is 0.00001786 USD and is down -4.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $24,513.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bxtb.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BXTB Foundation directly using U.S. dollars.

