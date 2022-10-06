Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.76

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.76 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.01 ($0.02). Byotrol shares last traded at GBX 2.05 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,691,923 shares changing hands.

Byotrol Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.76. The firm has a market cap of £9.30 million and a PE ratio of -20.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Chris Sedwell purchased 113,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,397.23 ($4,104.92).

About Byotrol

Byotrol plc develops and commercializes infection control and prevention products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Professional and Consumer. The company offers products against coronavirus; medical device cleaning and disinfection products; disinfectant for animal welfare and chlorine tablets; surface disinfection, skin disinfection, instrument and equipment cleaner, odor control, body spill, and chemical mixing station products.

