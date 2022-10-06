Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,040,544 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 119,866 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $156,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 21.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 45.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,486,000 after purchasing an additional 49,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.54.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.0 %

CDNS opened at $169.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total transaction of $42,097.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,860,485.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total transaction of $9,883,146.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,356,831.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total transaction of $42,097.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at $15,860,485.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,478 shares of company stock worth $66,159,334 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.