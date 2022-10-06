Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Receives $37.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CWH shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $509,946.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Camping World Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Camping World by 26.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 322,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 67,861 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at about $846,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at about $478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWH opened at $26.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Camping World has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $46.77.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 87.92% and a net margin of 3.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Camping World will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 47.26%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

