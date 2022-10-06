Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CU shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. CSFB upped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Canadian Utilities to a “sell” rating and set a C$41.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Canadian Utilities Price Performance

Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$36.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.45. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of C$34.12 and a 1 year high of C$41.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$40.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.91.

Insider Activity at Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$933.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2506103 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wayne K. Stensby sold 1,000 shares of Canadian Utilities stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.73, for a total transaction of C$40,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,897 shares in the company, valued at C$647,484.81. Insiders have sold a total of 1,208 shares of company stock valued at $49,205 over the last 90 days.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.