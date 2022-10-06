CanaryX (CNYX) Price Tops $0.0016

CanaryX (CNYX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. CanaryX has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $980,625.00 worth of CanaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CanaryX token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CanaryX has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CanaryX Profile

CanaryX (CNYX) is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2022. CanaryX’s total supply is 626,304,660 tokens. The official website for CanaryX is canaryx.xyz. CanaryX’s official Twitter account is @canaryxtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CanaryX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CanaryX (CNYX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Songbird Network platform. CanaryX has a current supply of 626,304,660 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CanaryX is 0.00174077 USD and is down -4.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $958,006.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://canaryx.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CanaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

