Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,189 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 12,067.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.3% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 97,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,120. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.30 and a 1 year high of $130.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.72 and a 200-day moving average of $119.06.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.