Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $74.84. 25,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,314,775. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.77. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $81.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

