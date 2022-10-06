Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,189,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,133,000 after purchasing an additional 363,037 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,124,000 after purchasing an additional 962,918 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,205,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,768,000 after purchasing an additional 689,882 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,705,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,391,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,897,000 after purchasing an additional 49,089 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $65.40. 116,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,384. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.36.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.