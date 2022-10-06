Capital Performance Advisors LLP Buys 1,518 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 4.2% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capital Performance Advisors LLP owned 0.17% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $6,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $24,760,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4,640.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 502,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,149,000 after purchasing an additional 491,536 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,153,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 451,405 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $16,944,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $19,893,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,587. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $64.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average is $51.72.

