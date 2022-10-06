Capital Performance Advisors LLP Buys Shares of 25,974 Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP owned about 0.06% of Protalix BioTherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLX. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 69.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 59,550 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 18.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 148,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

PLX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $52.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.19. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.00.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics ( NYSEAMERICAN:PLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

