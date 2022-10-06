Capital Performance Advisors LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,853. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $187.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.22 and a 200 day moving average of $162.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.