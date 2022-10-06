Capital Performance Advisors LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,853. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $187.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.22 and a 200 day moving average of $162.12.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Don’t Chase American Virtual Cloud Technologies Higher
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.